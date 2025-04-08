All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Among Active Suitors for Former Ivy League Star

The UNC basketball staff is in the mix for Princeton transfer guard Xaivian Lee.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball transfer target Xaivian Lee
UNC basketball transfer target Xaivian Lee / Tom Horak-Imagn Images
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts have expressed interest in several guard options in the portal. And that list continues to grow.

On Tuesday, The New York Times’ Adam Zagoria reported that the Tar Heels are one of three programs "expected to be involved" with Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee.

North Carolina, Florida, and St. John’s have each expressed initial interest in the proven backcourt talent, who excelled for the Tigers en route to earning All-Ivy League First Team honors the past two seasons.

A 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior, Lee was a full-time starter for the Tigers and contributed in nearly every aspect on the court. He averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while also swiping 1.2 steals per game and cashing in on 36.6 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Lee is an all-around force who would be an instant boost to any program. But he could excel with the Tar Heels given both the need for a veteran point guard and the pieces assembled around him.

UNC basketball has already secured commitments from two other players in the transfer portal this offseason, with former West Virginia wing Jonathan Powell and Arizona big man Henri Veesaar opting to join the Tar Heels for the 2025-26 campaign.

