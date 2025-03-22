Five-Star Prep Makes Vow to UNC Basketball Fanbase
There's no doubt Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) power forward Caleb Wilson was tuned in to the No. 11 seed UNC basketball team's season-ending loss to the No. 6 seed Ole Miss Rebels in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 on Friday afternoon. Now, the next time the Tar Heels take the floor, he figures to serve as a centerpiece.
Replying to a fan on social media after the blueblood's 2024-25 collection tallied its 14th loss despite beginning the season at No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll, Wilson delivered a three-word promise to the currently deflated Tar Heel faithful: "I won't disappoint."
Wilson, sitting at No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is a 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star and the reigning Gatorade High School Player of the Year in Georgia. He became the third UNC basketball recruiting prize in the cycle when he announced his commitment to fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels back in late January.
The other two future Tar Heels are both four-star combo guards in Derek Dixon out of Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) and Isaiah Denis out of Davidson Day School (N.C.), stacking up at No. 46 and No. 62, respectively, among their 2025 peers.
