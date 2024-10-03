Positive Sign in Huge UNC Basketball Recruiting Race
Longtime UNC basketball offer holder and Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) standout forward Caleb Wilson has already checked out the Tar Heels once in person, as the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star took an official visit to Chapel Hill back in early February. He watched Hubert Davis' third squad defeat archrival Duke in the Dean E. Smith Center.
Now, according to Wilson's social media activity on Wednesday night, he's all set to check out the Tar Heels again on Saturday. Presumably, he'll be in attendance for the UNC football squad's home bout against Pitt at noon ET (ESPN2).
Wilson, a multifaceted force on both ends of the floor who currently sits at No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, canceled the Alabama visit he had scheduled for this weekend. And he's eyeing a winter decision in his recruitment.
The UNC basketball recruiting team landed among Caleb Wilson's top 12 over the summer, along with Alabama, Duke, Kentucky, UCF, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, and Arkansas. He visited Kentucky and UCF in September, and he's slated for an official tour of hometown hopeful Georgia Tech beginning on Oct. 18.
Meanwhile, though, Wilson hasn't ruled out more visits elsewhere in the coming months.
No 247Sports Crystal Ball, On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, or Rivals FutureCast experts have entered any picks for the Caleb Wilson sweepstakes.
