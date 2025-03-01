Five-Star Floor General Lands UNC Basketball Offer

All Tar Heels

The UNC basketball staff has officially entered the fray for 2026 backcourt sensation Taylen Kinney.

Overtime Elite (Ga.) junior floor general Taylen Kinney has now reeled in a UNC basketball offer, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI confirmed on Friday night, adding to the 6-foot-2, 180-pound five-star prospect's notably long list of suitors at his relatively early juncture on the 2026 trail.

Kinney ranks No. 17 overall, No. 4 among point guards, and No. 2 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. A result of his dynamic abilities as a shifty playmaker and explosive bucket-getter, he's already racked up over 30 offers.

Back in December, Kinney announced a top 15 of Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Xavier, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Purdue, Kansas, Tennessee, Oregon, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, and Kansas State. At the time, though, he noted his recruitment remains open.

He's the eighth 2026 talent to receive an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis.

Thus far, the Tar Heels haven't secured their first pledge in the cycle. But only one of their targets has committed elsewhere.

