UNC Basketball Pro Fresh Off Career-High Performance

Former UNC basketball big man Day'Ron Sharpe is enjoying his best NBA season to date.

Matt Giles

Former UNC basketball center Day'Ron Sharpe
Former UNC basketball center Day'Ron Sharpe / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe, drafted No. 29 overall in 2021 following his one-and-done stay in the UNC basketball program, delivered a career-high 25 points on Wednesday night, albeit in a 129-121 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 23-year-old from Greenville, N.C., also grabbed 15 rebounds in the contest, two shy of his top mark as a professional. He added five assists, two steals, and three blocks across 31 minutes in what was his first starting nod this season.

Through 36 outings this go-round, Sharpe is averaging a career-high 8.7 points, 6.6 boards, and 1.7 assists in 17.6 minutes per game. He's shooting 53.2 percent from the field and a career-best 77.3 percent at the charity stripe.

As for the Nets' other UNC basketball product, 28-year-old full-time starting forward Cam Johnson, currently averaging a career-high 19.1 points per game, finished with 19 points, three rebounds, seven assists, and one steal versus the Thunder.

Day'Ron Sharpe, Cam Johnson, and the Brooklyn Nets (21-37) square off against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers (26-33) at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday.

