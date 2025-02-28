All Tar Heels

Headline UNC Basketball Recruiting Prize Commands 56-Point Playoff Win

Recent UNC basketball commit Caleb Wilson is now heading to the state semifinals.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball
UNC basketball / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward and 2025 UNC basketball pledge Caleb Wilson came up only three dimes and four blocks shy of a postseason quadruple-double this week. And the performance ensured his Golden Bears a spot in the Georgia private school bracket's semifinals.

ALSO READ: Ex-Tar Heel Wing Powers Big-Time Road Upset in Texas

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Wilson tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and six blocks in the 94-38 lopsided victory over the Hebron Christian School Lions on Wednesday night. He and the Golden Bears improved to 25-4 overall this season.

They square off against the Mount Paran Christian School Eagles (20-13) at 7 p.m. ET Friday for a chance to play for a state title.

Checking in at No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Caleb Wilson is a consensus five-star prospect and the highest-ranked member of Hubert Davis & Co.'s three-deep UNC basketball recruiting haul.

He committed to the Tar Heels in late January and has since received the coveted distinction as a 2025 McDonald's All American.

ALSO READ: One-Year Tar Heel Forward Earns Another NBA Contract

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball and football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball