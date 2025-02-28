Headline UNC Basketball Recruiting Prize Commands 56-Point Playoff Win
Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward and 2025 UNC basketball pledge Caleb Wilson came up only three dimes and four blocks shy of a postseason quadruple-double this week. And the performance ensured his Golden Bears a spot in the Georgia private school bracket's semifinals.
ALSO READ: Ex-Tar Heel Wing Powers Big-Time Road Upset in Texas
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Wilson tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and six blocks in the 94-38 lopsided victory over the Hebron Christian School Lions on Wednesday night. He and the Golden Bears improved to 25-4 overall this season.
They square off against the Mount Paran Christian School Eagles (20-13) at 7 p.m. ET Friday for a chance to play for a state title.
Checking in at No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Caleb Wilson is a consensus five-star prospect and the highest-ranked member of Hubert Davis & Co.'s three-deep UNC basketball recruiting haul.
He committed to the Tar Heels in late January and has since received the coveted distinction as a 2025 McDonald's All American.
ALSO READ: One-Year Tar Heel Forward Earns Another NBA Contract
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball and football recruiting news.