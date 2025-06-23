All Tar Heels

Five-Star North Carolina Prep Lands on UNC Basketball Wishlist

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff are now officially in pursuit of LJ Smith.

UNC basketball has previously hosted LJ Smith on two unofficial visits. At the time of those trips, though, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound combo guard was not a Tar Heel offer holder.

Now, he is. Smith, a rising junior at Lincolnton HIgh School (N.C.), revealed his offer from fifth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels via the following social media post on Sunday evening:

LJ Smith ranks No. 29 overall, No. 3 among combo guards, and No. 3 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

The versatile scorer, who has referred to UNC as a "dream school" on several occasions, averaged over 33 points per game as a mere sophomore last season.

Smith's visits with the Tar Heels included his attendance at a pair of UNC basketball home games: the 2024-25 Tar Heels' 67-66 win over Pitt in early February and 82-69 loss to archrival Duke in early March.

He joins another heralded in-state prospect on the Tar Heels' early 2027 offer sheet in Northern Nash High School forward and top-ranked North Carolina recruit CJ Rosser.

