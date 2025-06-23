Five-Star North Carolina Prep Lands on UNC Basketball Wishlist
UNC basketball has previously hosted LJ Smith on two unofficial visits. At the time of those trips, though, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound combo guard was not a Tar Heel offer holder.
Now, he is. Smith, a rising junior at Lincolnton HIgh School (N.C.), revealed his offer from fifth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels via the following social media post on Sunday evening:
LJ Smith ranks No. 29 overall, No. 3 among combo guards, and No. 3 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
The versatile scorer, who has referred to UNC as a "dream school" on several occasions, averaged over 33 points per game as a mere sophomore last season.
Smith's visits with the Tar Heels included his attendance at a pair of UNC basketball home games: the 2024-25 Tar Heels' 67-66 win over Pitt in early February and 82-69 loss to archrival Duke in early March.
He joins another heralded in-state prospect on the Tar Heels' early 2027 offer sheet in Northern Nash High School forward and top-ranked North Carolina recruit CJ Rosser.
