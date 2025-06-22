All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Recruiting Prospect King Bacot Soars in Florida

The rising high school freshman is a frontrunner to become the first UNC basketball offer recipient on the 2029 trail.

Matt Giles

Most recruiting sites haven't formally stacked up the top prospects in the 2029 class. Meanwhile, it may be another year or two before UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts begin handing out offers in the cycle.

But whenever that time comes, there's a strong possibility that Tar Heel interest in King Bacot will be well on its way to reaching full steam.

Not only is the rising high school freshman the younger brother of recent five-year UNC basketball big man Armando Bacot, in turn a well-established Tar Heel enthusiast himself, but he's also a projected top-tier five-star prospect in the eyes of many recruiting experts. In fact, some forecast him to debut atop the rankings.

On that note, King Bacot has showed no signs of slacking off when it comes to backing up all the hype his crafty playmaking and advanced skillset began attracting as a middle schooler.

Most recently, as Courtside Films pointed out via the following highlight post earlier this week, the 6-foot-3 standout from Richmond, Va., "put on a show" in powering a championship run at the Balling On The Beach showcase in Miami, Fla., last weekend:

And on Saturday afternoon, King Bacot advertised his sixth Division I offer, as George Mason is now among the full-fledged suitors:

This summer, Bacot is playing against older preps while competing for Team Loaded 15U on the talent-loaded 3SSB Circuit.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.

