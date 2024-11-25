All Tar Heels

Top Five UNC Basketball Plays in Maui Invitational Tune-Up Win

The UNC basketball team began its stay in Hawaii with a smooth display.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau
UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
After bouncing back from a road loss to the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks via a 107-55 home win over the American Eagles, Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball squad traveled to the Aloha State for a four-game stretch. The Tar Heels began their trip on a high note, defeating the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on their home court, 87-69, on Friday night, in preparation for this week's Maui Invitational.

Over the weekend, the UNC basketball social media team produced a highlight package from the victory at Hawaii in the form of the Tar Heels' top five plays:

5. Seth Trimble's high-flying swat and ensuing loose-ball snag to prevent the Rainbow Warriors from scoring first over two minutes into the game

4. A step-back three from RJ Davis to give UNC a 38-32 lead with under a minute to play in the first half

3. Elliot Cadeau's dime for a late-game Cade Tyson splash from the corner

2. Elliot Cadeau's assertive transition score off the glass in traffic and follow-up flex

1. Elliot Cadeau's pickpocket steal and toss ahead for a Seth Trimble throwdown slam

UNC basketball, No. 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll, faces the unranked Dayton Flyers (5-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10) in the first round of the Maui Invitational, tipping off in the Lahaina Civic Center at 11:30 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN2). The Tar Heels (3-1, 0-0 ACC) will then square off against either the Auburn Tigers or Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday night.

