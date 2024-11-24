Former UNC Basketball Forward Records Career High in Alabama
UNC basketball pro Harrison Ingram, on a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs, tallied a season-high 22 points for the Austin Spurs (5-2) in Friday's 104-91 road win over the Birmingham Squadron (2-3). Plus, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound forward came up just shy of what would have been a second double-double through his seven games in the G League.
He finished with nine rebounds and two assists, shooting 9-for-17 from the field, 2-for-8 beyond the arc, and 1-for-1 at the charity stripe across 41 minutes on the floor.
Although the 21-year-old Ingram hasn't suited up for the San Antonio Spurs since the G League season began a few weeks ago, it's likely only a matter of time until he gets that call.
After all, he's exhibited accelerated development ever since hearing his name No. 48 overall the 2024 NBA Draft, including promising performances in Summer League and preseason action.
Harrison Ingram, an All-ACC Third Team selection in his lone UNC basketball campaign following two years as a double-digit scorer at Stanford, is now averaging 15.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in 35.5 minutes per game as a full-time starter for the Austin Spurs. He's shooting 42.4 percent from the field, 28.8 percent from three, and 75.0 percent at the foul line.
