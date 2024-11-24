All Tar Heels

Former UNC Basketball Forward Records Career High in Alabama

It shouldn't be long before UNC basketball product Harrison Ingram plays his second NBA game.

Matt Giles

Former UNC basketball forward Harrison Ingram
Former UNC basketball forward Harrison Ingram / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

UNC basketball pro Harrison Ingram, on a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs, tallied a season-high 22 points for the Austin Spurs (5-2) in Friday's 104-91 road win over the Birmingham Squadron (2-3). Plus, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound forward came up just shy of what would have been a second double-double through his seven games in the G League.

ALSO READ; Ex-Tar Heel Guard Caleb Love Goes Ice-Cold Against Blue Devils

He finished with nine rebounds and two assists, shooting 9-for-17 from the field, 2-for-8 beyond the arc, and 1-for-1 at the charity stripe across 41 minutes on the floor.

Although the 21-year-old Ingram hasn't suited up for the San Antonio Spurs since the G League season began a few weeks ago, it's likely only a matter of time until he gets that call.

After all, he's exhibited accelerated development ever since hearing his name No. 48 overall the 2024 NBA Draft, including promising performances in Summer League and preseason action.

Harrison Ingram, an All-ACC Third Team selection in his lone UNC basketball campaign following two years as a double-digit scorer at Stanford, is now averaging 15.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in 35.5 minutes per game as a full-time starter for the Austin Spurs. He's shooting 42.4 percent from the field, 28.8 percent from three, and 75.0 percent at the foul line.

ALSO READ: Sensational Tar Heel Backcourt Highlights UNC Road Victory

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball