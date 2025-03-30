Former UNC Basketball Big Stuffs Stat Sheet in Season Finale
No UNC basketball player in history has secured more rebounds or tallied more double-doubles than Armando Bacot. In his five seasons as a Tar Heel, the big man from Richmond, Va., secured 1,715 rebounds, a mark that may never be surpassed in Chapel Hill.
That prowess on the glass has helped Bacot carve out a promising young professional career, as the former Tar Heel has been grinding it out and impressing with the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League.
The 6-foot-11, 240-pound center had a top-shelf G League rookie campaign, starting nearly every game for Memphis and ending the season on an absolute tear this week.
Bacot punctuated his season with a 31-point, 17-rebound outing in the Hustle’s 119-112 victory over the Mexico City Capitanes on Saturday. The performance marked Bacot's second 30-point double-double this season and sixth outing with 15 or more rebounds.
He turned in averages of 17.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.
It's worth noting that Bacot earned a call up to the NBA ranks as a rookie. He played four games with the Memphis Grizzlies. The 25-year-old Bacot's best stat line across those appearances included nine points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes of play.
His dominant efforts in the G League this year may have earned the former UNC basketball product more of a look in the NBA next season.
