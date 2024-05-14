Former UNC Basketball Guard Caleb Love Weighing Next Move
Former three-year UNC basketball guard Caleb Love, who transferred to Arizona last year, is unlikely to hear his name at the NBA Draft on June 26-27. That much became even more clear this week. After all, the 6-foot-4 St. Louis native was not among the five players at this past weekend's G League Elite Camp to earn an invite to join 78 others in showcasing their skills at the ongoing NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
So, with seemingly little hope of getting drafted or snagging a two-way contract in the NBA this summer, it's sure looking more and more like Love will withdraw his name before the May 29 deadline and return to college for his extra year of eligibility.
If that's what he decides, there's no doubt he plans to play a second season under Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd. On Saturday, he explained to CBS Sports that he has "never" considered transferring from Arizona.
"Coach Lloyd helped me expand my game and grow my game," Love told CBS Sports. "Playing with my teammates, they made it so much fun. It was a great overall year. I definitely grew in areas that I didn't at UNC, so I'm grateful for Arizona and that whole community."
Love has elevated his production from one season to the next throughout his college career, albeit sometimes slipping with his shooting percentages.
As a senior sensation for the 2023-24 Wildcats, he posted career-highs with his 18.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, along with his 41.3 field goal percentage, en route to becoming the Pac-12 Player of the Year.
