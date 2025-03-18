Former UNC Basketball Guard Coby White Sizzles to Earn NBA Distinction
Sixth-year Chicago Bulls guard and former UNC basketball one-and-done Coby White captured the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor for March 10-16.
The 25-year-old North Carolina native did so by averaging 27.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists across Chicago's 2-1 stretch.
And just a few hours after receiving the award on Monday, White kickstarted this week with an impressive 26 points, three boards, and four dimes to help power the Bulls (29-39) to a 111-97 road win over the Utah Jazz. He shot 9-for-19 from the field, 2-for-9 from downtown, and 6-for-7 at the charity stripe in 35 minutes of action, marking his career-best ninth straight 20-point performance.
Despite their losing record entering the homestretch of the regular season, White and the Bulls sit in a tie with the Miami Heat at No. 9 in the Eastern Conference standings, well within reach of what would be the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2022.
Through Coby White's 61 outings, he leads all active NBA Tar Heels in scoring with his career-high 19.5 points per game, albeit just 0.4 points more than his 2018-19 UNC basketball teammate in Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson.
It's also worth mentioning that White is posting a career-best 90.5 free throw percentage, currently stacking up fifth in the league in that department.
