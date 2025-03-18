All Tar Heels

Former UNC Basketball Guard Coby White Sizzles to Earn NBA Distinction

This season's top-scoring UNC basketball product is now the defending Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Matt Giles

Former UNC basketball guard Coby White
Former UNC basketball guard Coby White / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sixth-year Chicago Bulls guard and former UNC basketball one-and-done Coby White captured the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor for March 10-16.

ALSO READ: Analyst Questions 'Human Nature' Component in UNC's NCAA Tournament Invite

The 25-year-old North Carolina native did so by averaging 27.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists across Chicago's 2-1 stretch.

And just a few hours after receiving the award on Monday, White kickstarted this week with an impressive 26 points, three boards, and four dimes to help power the Bulls (29-39) to a 111-97 road win over the Utah Jazz. He shot 9-for-19 from the field, 2-for-9 from downtown, and 6-for-7 at the charity stripe in 35 minutes of action, marking his career-best ninth straight 20-point performance.

Despite their losing record entering the homestretch of the regular season, White and the Bulls sit in a tie with the Miami Heat at No. 9 in the Eastern Conference standings, well within reach of what would be the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2022.

Through Coby White's 61 outings, he leads all active NBA Tar Heels in scoring with his career-high 19.5 points per game, albeit just 0.4 points more than his 2018-19 UNC basketball teammate in Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson.

It's also worth mentioning that White is posting a career-best 90.5 free throw percentage, currently stacking up fifth in the league in that department.

ALSO READ: Five-Star Prospect LJ Smith Returns to UNC for Another 'Dream School' Visit

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball