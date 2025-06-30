Nuggets Trading Michael Porter Jr., First-Round Pick to Nets for Cameron Johnson
The Denver Nuggets are trading Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday.
Porter, the No. 14 pick by the Nuggets in 2018, has spent his entire career with Denver until now and was part of the Nuggets' championship winning team in 2023. During the 2024-25 season, Porter started all 77 games he appeared in and averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
Porter will now leave a contender and the only team he has played for to head to a Nets team that went just 26-56 in 2024-25.
Meanwhile, Johnson heads to the Nuggets after spending the previous two and a half seasons with the Nets. Johnson was originally the No. 11 pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019, but was immediately traded to the Phoenix Suns, where he spent the first three and a half years of his career. In 2024-25, Johnson was limited to 57 games, but averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.