Former UNC Basketball Guard Ian Jackson Visiting Big East Powerhouse
When Ian Jackson announced his departure from the UNC basketball program at the beginning of the week, he surprised many who assumed that the former five-star recruit would bolt to the NBA instead. After all, it wasn't all that long ago when he was a widely projected first round draft pick.
But once Jackson's name hit the portal, theories began to fly that the Bronx native may choose to head back closer to home by committing to St. John’s. That theory may well end up being spot-on.
On Thursday morning, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that Jackson has locked in an official visit to St. John’s this weekend. He's set to arrive on Sunday.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard held an offer from the Red Storm coming out of high school. And at the time, rumors persisted about a potential late flip from UNC to St. John's.
Jackson averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists as UNC basketball freshman, flashing an impressive scoring prowess and earning All-ACC Freshman Team honors.
With the departures of Kadary Richmond and Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis, Ian Jackson could step into a centerpiece role at St. John's.
