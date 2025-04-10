UNC Basketball Matches Outbound Transfer Count With Latest Addition
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball recruiters entered the transfer cycle looking to reinforce their roster, specifically by finding a talented transfer point guard. After a series of flirtations with available floor generals, they have secured a top backcourt option for the 2025-26 Tar Heels.
ALSO READ: Season Four Loading for UNC Guard Seth Trimble
Late Wednesday night, Colorado State transfer guard and March Madness standout Kyan Evans announced his pledge to the Tar Heels via the following post on social media:
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore emerged as a full-time starter for the Rams after holding a reserve role as a freshman. He averaged 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 36 games while shooting a scorching 44.6 percent from downtown.
Including a 23-point outing on 6-for-9 shooting beyond the arc in an upset over Memphis in the NCAA Tournament, Evans was a key contributor to Colorado State’s hot streak late in the season, as the Rams were just seconds away from a berth to the Sweet 16,
Evans becomes the third commitment of the transfer cycle for Hubert Davis and his cohorts, joining West Virginia transfer wing Jonathan Powell and Arizona transfer center Henri Veesaar as the trio of transfers heading to Chapel Hill, tying the number of 2024-25 Tar Heels who have entered the transfer portal thus far.
His commitment may not be the last, either, with UNC basketball still involved with BYU transfer Kanon Catchings and recently expressing interest in Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson.
ALSO READ: Expert Predicts Tar Heels to Win Another Transfer Battle
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball transfer portal news.