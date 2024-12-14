All Tar Heels

Future UNC Basketball Visitor Miikka Muurinen Impresses in Las Vegas

The stock-soaring UNC basketball target put his versatility on full display in powering a big-time win.

At LeBron James' Chosen-1's Invitational in Las Vegas on Friday night, prime UNC basketball offer holder Miikka Muurinen showed off his deep arsenal in his Compass Prep (Ariz.) Dragons' 58-54 victory over the fellow powerhouse Brewster Academy (N.H.) Bobcats.

Muurinen, a 6-foot-10, 185-pound five-star who has skyrocket over 60 spots to No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite since landing on the Tar Heels' wishlist back in late July, tallied 14 points against the Bobcats while shooting 6-for-12 from the field and 2-for-5 beyond the arc. He added three rebounds, two assists, one block, one steal, and only one turnover across 24 minutes on the floor.

The coveted stretch-four sensation from Finland hasn't ruled out the option of reclassifying to 2025. He turns 18 in less than three months.

And last week, Miikka Muurinen informed League Ready that he intends to be in Chapel Hill to visit with Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball staff at some point this season.

However, he also plans to check out Duke and Kentucky. Plus, it's worth noting that Muurinen visited Arkansas, Michigan, and Utah in September.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels have offers out to a handful of other 2026 recruits. As for the 2025 cycle, Davis and his cohorts are looking to add to their two-deep haul.

