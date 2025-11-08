Henri Veesaar Talks About UNC’s Passion, Energy in Kansas Victory
Henri Veesaar met with the media after No. 25 North Carolina's 87-74 win over No. 19 Kansas. Veesaar shot 8-for-12 from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block.
To hear Henri's thoughts, watch the video below, which is accompanied by a partial transcript of his postgame media availability.
On the effect of the pick-and-roll…
I feel like they had a great shot, plug in, but don't go so kind of getting out a little bit, giving easier lanes regardless. I think that helps. And just kind of debating the game however they guarded. I think I was more efficient when I was rolling, but the Pops helped, like, bring him out. If I make couple, he has to step out.
On the competitive fire…
We are all competitors. We all want to win. We have Kansas coming in here. It's like waiting for us to set the tone for the whole season. Like, that's one of the best we embrace ourselves in BYU, we didn't play at all like we were supposed to. We were so sloppy there. So we needed kind of, but everybody noticed what we can do, kind of start to set the tone for the whole season.
On what he thought the tone set…
I think we played harder, very hard the whole game. As long as we have effort and play hard, we can the shots are going to fall eventually, and we can make it happen. The first half, we're gonna make three. Second half, you play great. We shot like 67% and kept that up. That just comes with hard work and playing hard.
On the message at halftime…
Now we all know it. We have been a whole week. We have been high for the game, and it was the first will game that comes for the whole year kind of set the tone. That was everything that we were kind of emphasizing the whole week.
On Caleb Wilson influencing a "White Out" and then performing on top of It…
He has incredible confidence. But, yeah, he thinks this is high school. There's a bigger people above him who choose if it's white out or not, but we got a good laugh out of it, and I think he knows we all love him. And whatever he does, we got supporting no matter what, and he's a big part of our team, so he stepped up tonight, and that was great.
On what allows the high-low game to work…
I feel like our passing ability and reading the court scene, kind of the low guy comes in, because I feel like, first half, we're kind of struggling with that. That little guy was messing us up because they were switching.