All Tar Heels

Henri Veesaar Talks About UNC’s Passion, Energy in Kansas Victory

UNC forward Henri Veesaar reflects on his leadership, energy, and emotional impact in the Tar Heels’ statement win over Kansas at home.

Grant Chachere

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) scores in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) scores in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Henri Veesaar met with the media after No. 25 North Carolina's 87-74 win over No. 19 Kansas. Veesaar shot 8-for-12 from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block.

To hear Henri's thoughts, watch the video below, which is accompanied by a partial transcript of his postgame media availability.

On the effect of the pick-and-roll…

UN
Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) scores in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I feel like they had a great shot, plug in, but don't go so kind of getting out a little bit, giving easier lanes regardless. I think that helps. And just kind of debating the game however they guarded. I think I was more efficient when I was rolling, but the Pops helped, like, bring him out. If I make couple, he has to step out. 

On the competitive fire…

UN
Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) scores on a reverse dunk as Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

We are all competitors. We all want to win. We have Kansas coming in here. It's like waiting for us to set the tone for the whole season. Like, that's one of the best we embrace ourselves in BYU, we didn't play at all like we were supposed to. We were so sloppy there. So we needed kind of, but everybody noticed what we can do, kind of start to set the tone for the whole season. 

On what he thought the tone set…

UNC
Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I think we played harder, very hard the whole game. As long as we have effort and play hard, we can the shots are going to fall eventually, and we can make it happen. The first half, we're gonna make three. Second half, you play great. We shot like 67% and kept that up. That just comes with hard work and playing hard. 

On the message at halftime…

UN
Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now we all know it. We have been a whole week. We have been high for the game, and it was the first will game that comes for the whole year kind of set the tone. That was everything that we were kind of emphasizing the whole week. 

On Caleb Wilson influencing a "White Out" and then performing on top of It…

UN
Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks the ball as guard Seth Trimble (7) is in the background near the end of the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He has incredible confidence. But, yeah, he thinks this is high school. There's a bigger people above him who choose if it's white out or not, but we got a good laugh out of it, and I think he knows we all love him. And whatever he does, we got supporting no matter what, and he's a big part of our team, so he stepped up tonight, and that was great. 

On what allows the high-low game to work…

UN
Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I feel like our passing ability and reading the court scene, kind of the low guy comes in, because I feel like, first half, we're kind of struggling with that. That little guy was messing us up because they were switching.

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

Home/Basketball