Ex-UNC Basketball Forward Announces Third Transfer
Following one season spent toward the end of the UNC basketball bench as a 2023-24 Tar Heel transfer addition, James Okonkwo transferred to the mid-major level, where he became a regular starter and key contributor for the Akron Zips. But after just one season, Okonkwo entered the portal once again and has now decided on what will be his fourth destination in college.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Set to Face Midshipmen in Non-Conference Action
Okonkwo revealed over the weekend that he'll next suit up for the Utah Utes. He began his college career at West Virginia, where he redshirted as a freshman in 2021-22 before averaging double-digit minutes as a sophomore, then averaging only 2.9 minutes across just 15 outings as a one-year UNC basketball player.
The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Okonkwo was a productive piece for the Zips this past season, averaging 6.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game as he helped lead Akron to a MAC Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament berth.
He'll now head back to the Big 12, the same conference where he spent his first two seasons when he was with the Mountaineers.
Meanwhile, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have landed three wins of their own in this year’s transfer cycle, including a recent pledge from Colorado State's Kyan Evans.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.