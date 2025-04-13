All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Set to Face Midshipmen in Non-Conference Action

The 2025-26 UNC basketball schedule now includes a game versus Navy.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble
UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In addition to updates on players coming and going via the transfer portal, UNC basketball scheduling news for Hubert Davis' fifth campaign has been in full swing ever since his lackluster 2024-25 Tar Heels saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 back on March 21.

One recent non-conference test that has recently fallen into place is an early home showdown versus the Navy Midshipmen. According to national scheduling guru account Made For March, Davis and his 2025-26 Tar Heels, including fourth-year UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble and a still-growing cast of talented newcomers, are set to welcome the Midshipmen to the Dean E. Smith Center on Nov. 18.

Tipoff time will be revealed at a later date.

It's a buy game, per the report, "with a $90,000 guarantee."

After beginning last season at No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll, the Tar Heels fell out of the rankings completely by early December with their 4-4 record, ending up a subpar 23-14 overall.

