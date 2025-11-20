UNC’s Hubert Davis Praises Navy Players’ Dedication Beyond Hardwood
North Carolina defeated Navy 73-61 on Tuesday night to improve to 5-0. While the sloppy play and players-only meeting drew headlines, the key takeaway from the game was sacrifice.
Navy, formally known as the United States Naval Academy, is projected to win the Patriot League. That is just a projection, but one thing is certain: when their playing days end, midshipmen are required to serve at least five years of active duty in the U.S. Navy.
UNC head coach Hubert Davis acknowledged the commitment of the midshipmen, referencing North Carolina’s previous trip to Annapolis for the Veterans Day Classic 10 years ago when he was an assistant under Roy Williams.
“Well, a number of things. I've been to the Naval Academy. We played there (in Annapolis) — was it the 2015-16 season? We were there for three or four days and I just saw the commitment they make every day.”
Davis understands the sacrifice those men and women make as they leave the Naval Academy to serve their country, whether at home or abroad. Davis, whose wife, Leslie, is the daughter of an Army veteran, shared his perspective:
“I've been at West Point, I've been to The Citadel. My wife is an Army child, so I understand the sacrifice all of them make for us to be able to experience the life we all live, and it's an act of service, not just for themselves, but it’s bigger than themselves,” Davis said.
How The Carolina Way and Naval Academy Mission are Aligned
Davis, who played for legendary two-time national champion coach Dean Smith from 1988-1992 at Carolina, is a firm believer in “The Carolina Way” .
Championed by Smith, "The Carolina Way" is more than a motto—it's a blueprint for character. It’s about embracing relentless effort, showing respect for everyone, putting academics first, giving back to the community and elevating the standards of sportsmanship, whether on the court or beyond it.
In many ways, the mission of the midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy reflects "The Carolina Way," a philosophy that Davis both acknowledges and promotes to his players.
“That's a message that I've preached to our guys is that playing here at North Carolina is an act of service,” Davis said. “It's not just about you, it's about it's about the we. It's about our team. It's about our program, this university and community. And I always believe that you're at your best when you go outside of yourself, and you're playing for more than just yourself.”