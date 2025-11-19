UNC Players Tackle Mistakes in Team Meeting Following Navy Letdown
If you watched North Carolina’s game against Navy, you could tell something was off—and it wasn’t just Seth Trimble being absent from the court due to an injury he suffered during a workout.
North Carolina did win 73-61, but they never played with true cohesion, and Navy looked like the scrappier team during certain portions of the game. When the media came down to the lounge to interview select players from UNC’s team, it took about 25 to 30 minutes before Henri Veesaar came out.
You might assume that UNC head coach Hubert Davis delivered a harsh message to the team during the delay, but that wasn’t the case. Instead, Veesaar told the media it was a players-only meeting after the game.
“On the court, we could see there were a couple of maybe selfish plays, or (we) didn’t have much effort on some plays, or didn’t move the ball as well as we normally do,” Veesaar said on Tuesday after the game. “I think those are the things we can clear up and practice and watch film. We all see how bad it looks. We all know we want to do whatever is best for the team. Everybody looks better when the team wins and plays (well).”
The Tar Heels had all the advantages in the world but they didn’t dominate at any point in the game.
Despite North Carolina’s clear size advantage—averaging 6-foot-7 to Navy’s 6-foot-4—the Tar Heels narrowly led Navy in points in the paint, 28-26, and in rebounds, 45-38, while the Midshipmen had a 13-9 edge in offensive boards. UNC went nearly five minutes without a field goal bridging halftime, missing seven straight shots and turning it over twice.
The Tar Heels pushed their lead to 24 late in the second half, but Navy responded with a 15-0 run, closing the gap to single digits before UNC held on as both teams traded baskets down the stretch. Navy outscored UNC 17-5 in the final five minutes, capping a tense finish.
The Meeting Was Well-Received
Caleb Wilson, who recorded his third straight double-double after recording 23 points and 11 rebounds, said that the meeting went well.
“I really think the biggest lesson is coming out strong,” Wilson said. “I don’t feel like there’s any other lesson. In the second half of every single game, it’s over with for whoever we’re playing against. And we have to come out like that.
“We can’t play like we’ve won, and we can’t play timid on our heels like we’re trying to save the game. We’re just gonna keep putting our foot on the gas. We’re not gonna step back and shoot threes or do anything that’s not beneficial to us scoring or that got us the lead.”
Davis seemed pleased his players took responsibility for their lackluster performance.
"That's great that they're communicating and talking amongst themselves," he said. "And you're right, I think we had a 24-point lead. They went on a 15-0 run, and then down the stretch, 17-3. I was disappointed in how we finished the game.
"The sustained energy in the first half wasn't there, but I thought we picked it up in the second half. We were playing well, and just unfortunate that we didn't finish the game better than the way that we did."
North Carolina will face St. Bonaventure (Nov. 25) and Michigan State (Nov. 27) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena during Thanksgiving week.
