Hubert Davis Watches Early UNC Basketball Target Dominate in Memphis
As the top-ranked rising junior in North Carolina and No. 3 overall prospect nationally on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, it didn't take long for Northern Nash High School (N.C.) and Team United standout CJ Rosser to pop up on the 2027 UNC basketball recruiting radar. And he's remained at the center of it ever since.
ALSO READ: UNC Recruiting Encounters Rivals in Battle for Coveted Forward
In fact, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound sophomore forward has already visited the Tar Heels twice.
Rosser's unofficial Tar Heel tours coincided with the 2024-25 squad's Dec. 4 double-digit home loss to Alabama and March 1 double-digit victory over Miami in Chapel Hill, with the latter Dean E. Smith Center experience culminating in an official scholarship offer from fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis.
The long-limbed phenom became the first full-fledged UNC basketball target. Now, given Davis' courtside positioning for at least one of Rosser's potent EYBL performances in Memphis, Tenn., this weekend, there's no doubt the 55-year-old views the Rocky Mount product as a top priority and was determined to deliver that message again on Saturday.
With a packed crowd also featuring Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and Houston's Kevin Sampson, CJ Rosser shined to the tune of 27 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks. As SportsCenter NEXT noted in the following highlights of his winning effort, the mere 16-year-old is already "a matchup nightmare":
Meanwhile, he's still the only UNC basketball offer holder on the 2027 trail.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.