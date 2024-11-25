All Tar Heels

Impressive UNC Basketball Season Stat Leaders Through 3-1 Start

UNC basketball sophomore Elliot Cadeau is now averaging 16.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 2.5 steals while shooting 57.1 percent from the field.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau
UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024-25 UNC basketball team hasn't defeated a top-100 opponent yet. But it's worth noting that Hubert Davis' fourth batch of Tar Heels (3-1, 0-0 ACC) has exhibited in-sync behaviors in averaging 93.2 points while allowing only 73.0 per game, despite a 92-89 road loss to the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks two weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Top Five Tar Heel Plays in Maui Invitational Tune-Up Win

Heading into the Maui Invitational, tipping off against the tough-test Dayton Flyers (5-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10) at 11:30 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN2), the Tar Heels enjoy an undeniably formidable nine-deep rotation consisting of backcourt weapons galore and a promising cast of versatile forwards. All nine are averaging at least 4.5 points per game, and the player at 4.5, spirited rookie wing Drake Powell, leads the squad in blocks and ranks third in rebounds.

As the tests heat up to the degree of three games in as many days against a loaded Maui Invitational field and a possible showdown against the defending back-to-back national champion UConn Huskies in the title bout, here are the UNC basketball stat leaders:

POINTS PER GAME:

17.8 - RJ Davis

16.0 - Elliot Cadeau

15.0 - Seth Trimble

10.3 - Jalen Washington

8.7 - Ian Jackson

REBOUNDS PER GAME:

6.8 - Jae'Lyn Withers

5.3 - Jalen Washington

5.0 - Drake Powell

4.3 - Ven-Allen Lubin

3.8 - Seth Trimble

ASSISTS PER GAME:

6.8 - Elliot Cadeau

4.5 - RJ Davis

2.0 - Seth Trimble

1.5 - Jae'Lyn Withers

1.0 - Ian Jackson

STEALS PER GAME:

2.5 - Elliot Cadeau

1.3 - Seth Trimble

0.8 - RJ Davis

0.8 - Jae'Lyn Withers

BLOCKS PER GAME:

1.5 - Drake Powell

0.8 - Seth Trimble

0.8 - Ven-Allen Lubin

MINUTES PER GAME:

32.8 - RJ Davis

29.8 - Seth Trimble

29.0 - Elliot Cadeau

22.8 - Jae'Lyn Withers

20.0 - Drake Powell

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):

73.3 - Ven-Allen Lubin

69.6 - Jalen Washington

57.1 - Elliot Cadeau

48.6 - Seth Trimble

3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):

60.0 - Seth Trimble

57.1 - Ian Jackson

50.0 - Jae'Lyn Withers

36.4 - Elliot Cadeau

FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):

100.0 - Ian Jackson

90.0 - Seth Trimble

88.0 - RJ Davis

83.3 - Drake Powell

ALSO READ: Former Tar Heel Forward Records Career High in Alabama

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball