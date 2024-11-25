Impressive UNC Basketball Season Stat Leaders Through 3-1 Start
The 2024-25 UNC basketball team hasn't defeated a top-100 opponent yet. But it's worth noting that Hubert Davis' fourth batch of Tar Heels (3-1, 0-0 ACC) has exhibited in-sync behaviors in averaging 93.2 points while allowing only 73.0 per game, despite a 92-89 road loss to the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks two weeks ago.
Heading into the Maui Invitational, tipping off against the tough-test Dayton Flyers (5-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10) at 11:30 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN2), the Tar Heels enjoy an undeniably formidable nine-deep rotation consisting of backcourt weapons galore and a promising cast of versatile forwards. All nine are averaging at least 4.5 points per game, and the player at 4.5, spirited rookie wing Drake Powell, leads the squad in blocks and ranks third in rebounds.
As the tests heat up to the degree of three games in as many days against a loaded Maui Invitational field and a possible showdown against the defending back-to-back national champion UConn Huskies in the title bout, here are the UNC basketball stat leaders:
POINTS PER GAME:
17.8 - RJ Davis
16.0 - Elliot Cadeau
15.0 - Seth Trimble
10.3 - Jalen Washington
8.7 - Ian Jackson
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
6.8 - Jae'Lyn Withers
5.3 - Jalen Washington
5.0 - Drake Powell
4.3 - Ven-Allen Lubin
3.8 - Seth Trimble
ASSISTS PER GAME:
6.8 - Elliot Cadeau
4.5 - RJ Davis
2.0 - Seth Trimble
1.5 - Jae'Lyn Withers
1.0 - Ian Jackson
STEALS PER GAME:
2.5 - Elliot Cadeau
1.3 - Seth Trimble
0.8 - RJ Davis
0.8 - Jae'Lyn Withers
BLOCKS PER GAME:
1.5 - Drake Powell
0.8 - Seth Trimble
0.8 - Ven-Allen Lubin
MINUTES PER GAME:
32.8 - RJ Davis
29.8 - Seth Trimble
29.0 - Elliot Cadeau
22.8 - Jae'Lyn Withers
20.0 - Drake Powell
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):
73.3 - Ven-Allen Lubin
69.6 - Jalen Washington
57.1 - Elliot Cadeau
48.6 - Seth Trimble
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):
60.0 - Seth Trimble
57.1 - Ian Jackson
50.0 - Jae'Lyn Withers
36.4 - Elliot Cadeau
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):
100.0 - Ian Jackson
90.0 - Seth Trimble
88.0 - RJ Davis
83.3 - Drake Powell
