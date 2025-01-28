Ex-UNC Basketball Guard Caleb Love Fuels Huge Win Via 60-Foot Prayer
Caleb Love, a double-digit scorer in each of his three UNC basketball campaigns before gifting the Arizona Wildcats (14-6, 8-1 Big 12) his bucket-getting prowess the past two seasons, was beyond clutch in Monday night's 86-75 home overtime win over the No. 3-ranked Iowa State Cyclones (17-3, 7-2 Big 12).
Simply put, the 23-year-old guard was magical.
Trailing by three in the closing seconds of regulation, Love pulled up from well beyond halfcourt, roughly 60 feet out, and drained the unbelievable shot at the buzzer to force overtime.
After at least partially deflating the Cyclones with that splash, Love was partly responsible for powering his Wildcats' 15-4 advantage in the extra five minutes of action.
"Best moment of my life," Love said afterward, as Arizona, for the first time in 46 years, knocked off a top-five opponent while being unranked itself. "You just got to give it up to God at that point."
He finished with a game-high 22 points across his 41 minutes on the floor, shooting 8-for-22 from the field, 4-for-13 beyond the arc, and 2-for-3 at the charity stripe.
Through 20 outings this season, Caleb Love is averaging 15.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals, shooting 39.0 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from deep.
