UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis Adds Another Transfer to Roster
Once again, the UNC basketball roster will include a son of one of the coaches. But instead of recent four-year Tar Heel guard Creighton Lebo, who is the son of assistant coach Jeff Lebo and started out as a walk-on in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels will enjoy the walk-on services of head coach Hubert Davis' son, Elijah Davis.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Elijah Davis spent the past three seasons at Division III Lynchburg. Although he averaged only 4.7 points and 1.3 rebounds across 49 appearances for the Hornets, it's worth pointing out that he shot a respectable 37.0 percent beyond the arc on 138 career attempts.
As a junior at Jordan High School in Durham, Davis earned all-conference honors, albeit as an unrated recruit on the national level.
He announced his transfer to UNC via the following Instagram post this week:
Elijah Davis marks yet another inbound transfer for the reloading Tar Heels this offseason. That list includes two prizes of the scholarship variety in productive forwards Cade Tyson and Ven-Allen Lubin out of Belmont and Vanderbilt, respectively; they each figure to earn a spot in the 2024-25 team's regular rotation.
UNC also welcomes three newcomers via the recruiting trail in five-star forward Drake Powell, five-star guard Ian Jackson, and four-star big man James Brown.
Meanwhile, six scholarship players, highlighted by reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis, are returning from a 2023-24 UNC basketball squad that finished atop the ACC standings and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before ultimately seeing its season end at the hands of Alabama in the Sweet 16.