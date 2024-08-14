Longtime UNC Basketball Target Schedules Two Official Visits
Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson has locked in a pair of official visits for his senior year, HS Top Recruits reported on Monday. Neither of those scheduled trips involves UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff.
No, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star, who ranks No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and has been a Tar Heel offer holder since May 2023, is slated to check out Alabama beginning on Sept. 6 before heading to Kentucky the following weekend. That's it, for now.
In late July, Caleb Wilson named a top 12 in his recruitment: UNC, Kentucky, Alabama, Duke, Auburn, Tennessee, UCF, Arkansas, Oregon, Ohio State, Southern Cal, and home-state hopeful Georgia Tech.
Although Hubert Davis and his cohorts aren't on tap to host the coveted recruit this fall — not yet, at least — it's worth pointing out that UNC, Auburn, and Kentucky (under the command of John Calipari at the time) are the only suitors he visited in an official capacity as a high school junior. His visit with the Tar Heels coincided with their home win over the archrival Blue Devils in early February.
Plus, just a few weeks ago, Caleb Wilson told Zagsblog that he plans to be in the stands for another UNC basketball contest, presumably one taking place in Chapel Hill and before he decides on his college destination.