Two UNC Basketball Rookies Have Recruiting Opportunity in Phoenix
Beginning on Wednesday, UNC basketball freshmen Ian Jackson and James Brown will be in Phoenix for Damian Lillard's Formula Zero Elite Camp. Jackson, a five-star McDonald's All-American guard from New York, and Brown, a four-star center from Illinois, are among the 17 invited college counselors set to be on hand.
They will compete alongside and against the 15 heralded prospects on the Formula Zero 2024 Elite Camp High School Roster.
On that note, the showcase may well serve as a behind-the-scenes recruiting advantage for Hubert Davis' Tar Heels. After all, the prep lineup includes three prime 2025 UNC basketball targets in Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) four-star guard Acaden Lewis, Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis, and Overtime Elite (Ga.) five-star guard Jasper Johnson.
Speaking of Johnson, he appears to be in the final weeks of his recruitment, as several insiders have noted he's likely to announce a winner before the end of the month. Seeing that the Jasper Johnson sweepstakes might be a two-horse race between UNC and Alabama, it seems worth noting that no Crimson Tide players will be at Damian Lillard's event.
As for Acaden Lewis, he visited the Tar Heels in late June and has set a return trip to Chapel Hill for the second weekend of October. But he has also visited several other bluebloods in hot pursuit.
Meanwhile, Isaiah Denis included the UNC basketball suitors in the top 10 he announced earlier this month, along with Kansas, Pitt, Wake Forest, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, and Michigan.