National Insider Predicts UNC Basketball Starting Lineup
In the eyes of CBS Sports college hoops expert Jon Rothstein, UNC basketball boasts the projected ACC Player of the Year in defending ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis. Add in that pieces of Davis' supporting cast are sprinkled throughout the other lists in the ACC offseason breakdown that Rothstein published on College Hoops Today this week.
With the above in mind, it's no wonder Rothstein has Hubert Davis' fourth Tar Heel team at No. 1 in his conference power rankings, sitting above No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Wake Forest, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 5 Miami.
NC State, Virginia, Pitt, Syracuse, and Georgia Tech round out his top 10.
Accompanying the Tar Heels' top ranking, Rothstein forecasts the 2024-25 UNC basketball starting five, including the same backcourt starters who helped guide the program to a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau:
- Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau
- Graduate guard RJ Davis
- Freshman guard Ian Jackson
- Graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers
- Junior forward Ven-Allen Lubin (transfer from Vanderbilt, previously at Notre Dame)
RJ Davis is Rothstein's only All-ACC Preseason First Team selection out of Chapel Hill. Stanford's Maxime Raynaud, Duke's Cooper Flagg, Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis, and Clemson's Chase Hunter join him in that group.
Meanwhile, Rothstein's 10 Impact ACC Freshmen include Ian Jackson and another five-star UNC basketball rookie in forward Drake Powell. And two of his 15 ACC Impact Transfers are Tar Heels: Ven-Allen Lubin and former two-year Belmont forward Cade Tyson.
Plus, a pair of returning UNC basketball forwards, Jae'Lyn Withers and junior Jalen Washington, accounts for 20 percent of Rothstein's 10 ACC Breakout Players.
The Tar Heels tip off the season at home against Elon on Nov. 4 before traveling to face Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 8.