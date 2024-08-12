YouTuber Stuns UNC Basketball Star Elliot Cadeau in One-On-One
Maxwell Dent is a 21-year-old musician and social media personality from New Jersey known by his millions of followers across Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram as Plaqueboymax. And he recently proved his hoops prowess — in a halfcourt one-on-one setting, anyway — at the expense of UNC basketball sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau.
Highlights of their first-to-12-wins contest went viral late Sunday night after Plaqueboymax posted the full 20-minute video on YouTube.
Plaqueboymax held his own early but faced an 11-7 deficit versus the 19-year-old New Jersey native. He battled back, though, and capped off his rather shocking upset over Cadeau with a swish from the top of the key.
Cadeau appeared to accept defeat graciously and in good fun, although he did briefly pull his shirt up to hide his face in front of the camera as the group on onlookers hurled expletives and calls for Plaqueboymax to take his scholarship.
After averaging 7.3 points and 4.1 assists as a full-time starter for the 2023-24 ACC regular season champions, Elliot Cadeau looks to build on his promising rookie campaign by running it back alongside reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis in what should be a brilliant 2024-25 UNC basketball backcourt.