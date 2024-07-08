Longtime UNC Basketball Target Wins MVP in Istanbul

Cameron Boozer Won U17 World Cup MVP, Named on the All U17 World Cup Team and won A gold Medal. In 7 games in Turkiye…



20.1 PPG (70% FG, 33% 3PT, 85% FTs)

10 RPG

2.7 SPG

2 APG



He is ranked #2 in the 2025 HS class.. How we feeling about his game… and is he a Duke lock??? pic.twitter.com/JC9f58sKmT