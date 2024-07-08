Longtime UNC Basketball Target Wins MVP in Istanbul
The USA Basketball U17 National Team was utterly dominant at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, capping off their trip with a 129-88 win over Italy on Sunday to capture the country's seventh gold medal at the event in as many tries. But of all the coveted preps on the roster, UNC basketball offer holder Cameron Boozer emerged as the most consistently brilliant.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Pursuing Top Six Preps Regardless of Class
Across the squad's 7-0 march through group play and the tournament by an average score of 128.6 to 64.3 — yes, that's double on the dot, equating to a combined margin of victory of 450 points — Boozer averaged 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.7 steals. He shot 69.6 percent from the field and 84.8 percent at the charity stripe.
In doing so, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward, a five-star who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247 Sports 2025 Composite, took home the MVP hardware.
And he earned the following praise from ESPN's Paul Biancardi on social media:
"Impressed but not surprised that Cameron Boozer was named MVP. 24 points and 13 rebounds in the championship game...Scored inside-out with great hands, touch, footwork and angles. The most consistent and productive player in high school basketball who impacts winning."
In terms of readiness to prosper at the college level, Cameron Boozer is arguably No. 1 among rising high school seniors.
Sure, his dad, who was on hand in Istanbul to watch him and his other five-star son in guard Cayden Boozer, won the 2001 national championship with UNC's archrival in Duke. Nevertheless, the Boozer twins haven't ruled out the Tar Heels in their loaded recruitments.
"It's how hard they play, how great their defense is," Cameron Boozer remarked about the UNC basketball program during a chat with Zagsblog's Sam Lance back in late May. "Another school that's one of the most winningest schools in college. Things like that. [Hubert Davis] is a great guy. He really gets his players to get after it, compete every night. That’s what made them so good this year."