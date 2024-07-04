UNC Basketball Star RJ Davis Impresses NBA Scouts in Vegas
As a UNC basketball senior last season, RJ Davis won ACC Player of the Year, became a consensus First Team All-American, ensured the Tar Heels a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, climbed to No. 5 on the program's all-time scoring list, and led the conference in points and threes.
Somehow, none of that seemed to do much for the 6-foot, 180-pound guard's draft stock.
Fortunately for the Tar Heels, the 22-year-old Davis decided to return for a fifth UNC basketball campaign. And the reviews he's received from this week's Chris Paul Elite Camp in Las Vegas, featuring top-tier backcourt talents from the prep and college ranks, suggest the New York native may be reaching yet another level of stardom.
Plus, it seems the NBA scouts on hand for the event, which included an invite to another UNC basketball returning starter in sophomore floor general Elliot Cadeau, might finally be coming around to the possibility of RJ Davis becoming a legitimate threat in the league someday.
On Wednesday night, the official account of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, the host of the camp, gave Davis a shoutout via the following personalized highlight reel of his ever-expanding bucket-getting prowess, along with a note about those scouts in attendance and his well-deserved conference honor last season:
"RJ Davis was impressive in front of NBA scouts at CP3 Elite Camp, showing why he was named ACC Player Of The Year."
RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau, and the rest of Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball squad as a head coach tip off their season at home against Elon on Nov. 4.