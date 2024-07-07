UNC Basketball: Elite Forward Plans More Trips to Tobacco Road
Caleb Wilson, a fleet-footed 2025 forward who thrives in transition and ranks No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, landed a UNC basketball offer in May 2023 and visited the Tar Heels this past February. The trip to Chapel Hill included his attendance in the Dean E. Smith Center for the program's win over archrival Duke.
Now, the Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star intends to visit Duke this fall, his father told recruiting insider Adam Zagoria. Plus, he'll check out the Tar Heels in action on their home floor once more.
There are no reported dates just yet.
According to Zagoria, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Wilson's fall slate also features visits with Oregon, Tennessee, Arkansas, and hometown hopeful Georgia Tech. In addition, he and his dad will be on hand for an Auburn game.
Thus far, despite recently mentioning the possibility of naming finalists this summer, Caleb Wilson has announced no such list. Meanwhile, the 247Sports Crystal Ball for his recruitment remains empty.
He's one of 17 current rising school seniors who have ended up on the wishlist of UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff. That 2025 offer sheet includes the five highest-ranked power forwards in the class; Wilson is No. 2 among them.