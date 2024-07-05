UNC Basketball Pursuing Top Six Preps Regardless of Class
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew look like longshots in several of their longtime recruiting chases on the 2025 trail. But the list of the Tar Heels' earliest targets was never meant to yield a 100 percent success rate.
No, it seems the staff in Chapel Hill realistically hopes to reel in one or two of the upper-echelon rising high school seniors, along with four-star talent, and snag any necessary transfer pieces next spring.
And it's worth noting that the Tar Heels technically remain in contention — meaning the recruits haven't revealed finalists without including UNC — for the first six names on ESPN national recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi's latest ranking of the nation's top 25 preps regardless of class.
Note that five of the six are 2025 targets, but the lone 2026 prospect has also received an offer from Hubert Davis:
- Utah Prep forward AJ Dybantsa (2025)
- Columbus High School (Fla.) forward Cameron Boozer (2025)
- Prolific Prep (Calif.) forward Tyran Stokes (2026)
- Huntington Prep (W.Va.) guard Darryn Peterson (2025)
- Perry High School (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat (2025)
- Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson (2025)
Those six account for nearly a third of the combined 19 offers that the UNC basketball recruiting team has handed out in the 2025 (17) and 2026 (2) arenas.
Of those only 19, only one has dropped the Tar Heels. However, Davis and his cohorts are still awaiting their first recruiting pledge (not counting the transfer portal) since completing their 2024 haul way back in January 2023.