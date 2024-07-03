UNC Basketball Freshman Turns Heads at Jayson Tatum Camp
Drake Powell may not receive starting nods as a UNC basketball rookie wing next season. Seemingly, though, fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis will ensure the 6-foot-5 five-star from nearby Pittsboro, potentially a go-to defensive sparkplug for the Tar Heels, begins games well within the staff's reach on the bench.
This week, Powell was in Las Vegas for the invite-only Jayson Tatum Elite Camp, featuring 14 college players and 13 top-shelf preps. He was there alongside a handful of 2025 UNC basketball recruiting targets and a few guys he'll square off against next season, including a couple of rivals in first-year Duke basketball forwards Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel.
Of all the talent on hand, it was Powell who drew distinct praise from the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League account on Tuesday, the last day of Tatum's on-court development gathering. He earned his own highlight reel from the event, showcasing his underrated 3-point stroke and attack-mode moves in getting his shot off among traffic inside the arc:
Along with a fellow McDonald's All-American in five-star guard Ian Jackson, plus a promising big man in four-star James Brown, Drake Powell is one of three freshmen in Chapel Hill this summer gearing up for their 2024-25 UNC debut.
Thanks to their addition, the two quality inbound transfers, and six returning scholarship weapons, highlighted by ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis and fellow backcourt starter Elliot Cadeau, the Tar Heels are in the conversation to begin the season as high as the top five in the national rankings.