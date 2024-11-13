Major UNC Basketball Recruit Attends Duke's Loss to Kentucky
It's now obvious that first-year Kentucky head coach Mark Pope is on the right track with the No. 19-ranked Wildcats, as they improved to 3-0 by defeating No. 6 Duke, 77-72, at the Champions Classic in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Tuesday night. And there's no doubt that longtime UNC basketball offer holder Caleb Wilson took notice.
The Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward who stacks up No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and checked out the UNC basketball program in October while on his second visit with the Tar Heels, advertised his attendance for the clash between Duke and Kentucky via the following posted photo from his seat near midcourt:
Not long after watching the impressive performance by the Wildcats, who appear as the outright frontrunner for his services in the eyes of the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Wilson delivered the following cryptic message about "someone" being "in the house":
Beforehand, Wilson told ESPN's Paul Biancardi that he plans to trim his list of contenders — currently a top 12 of UNC, Kentucky, Duke, Arkansas, Oregon, Ohio State, UCF, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Auburn, and Alabama — within the next two weeks and reveal a winner from that bunch in December or January.
Presumably, he'll cut it to five, the number Wilson teased last week.
He's set to visit Arkansas this weekend.
