UNC Basketball Commit Now Slated to Battle Duke's Boozer Twins
The Main Event, an annual prep showcase, takes place in Miami, Dec. 6-7, and spotlights "nearly 30 of the best high school hoopers in the country" between the rosters of the 10 schools on tap to attend. One of those talents is a UNC basketball pledge in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Dixon and the No. 10-ranked Eagles begin with a bout against Oak Ridge High School (Fla.) at 5:45 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 6, MADE Hoops revealed via the following posted schedule on Monday night:
And on the second day of the top-shelf event, Dixon and his teammates are set to face Columbus High School (Fla.). The Explorers, seemingly the consensus top-ranked team in the country, feature a pair of five-star 2025 Duke basketball prizes in forward Cameron Boozer, boasting a No. 2 composite ranking, and guard Cayden Boozer, checking in at No. 23 overall.
Presumably, Derek Dixon and Cayden Boozer, each a crafty floor general, will frequently encounter one another in head-to-head perimeter battles throughout the contest.
Derek Dixon became the first member of the 2025 UNC basketball recruiting class when he announced his commitment to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels in late September.
Earlier this month, Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis followed Dixon's lead, propelling UNC's haul to its current No. 21 ranking in the cycle, per 247Sports.
Meanwhile, the Duke Blue Devils sit No. 1 again with four early 2025 commits, headlined by the Boozer twins but also including Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson and a top-tier four-star in Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia.
