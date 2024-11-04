Priority UNC Basketball Target Teases Major List Cut
There have been reports that Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward and longtime 2025 UNC basketball recruiting target Caleb Wilson could wrap up his recruitment before the end of this calendar year.
And on Sunday evening, while sharing his team's schedule for his senior year, Wilson hinted again at the finish line potentially being on the horizon by advertising a "Top 5 coming soon":
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star, No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has been down to a top 12 since late July. Presumably, his final five will come from that list of suitors: UNC, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, UCF, Ohio State, Alabama, Duke, Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Southern Cal.
Consider that Wilson is a two-time Tar Heel visitor, first on an official visit in early February, coinciding with UNC's home win over Duke, before returning for an unofficial visit a month ago.
"The visit was short and sweet," Caleb Wilson's father, Jerry, explained to ZAGSBLOG about the latest trip to Chapel Hill. "We were there on Saturday only. That campus is just picturesque. We got to ask some tough questions of the coaches and players, then see them live in action at practice. It was impressive, and the pace and energy were thrilling.
"We received all the answers needed from the visit."
Those comments, not to mention the Rivals FutureCast still favoring UNC to land the highly coveted prospect, sure seem to suggest that Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels are likely to end up in Wilson's top five.
Another perceived top contender is Mark Pope's Kentucky program, as the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine continues to point to the Wildcats as the outright favorite.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.