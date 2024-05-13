Son of Arizona Legend Hopes to Attract UNC Basketball Recruiters
Jason Gardner Jr. doesn't yet appear on the 2027 ESPN 25. But the 6-foot-1, 160-pound speed demon appears to be on breakout watch this spring while playing for Indiana Elite on the talent-rich Adidas 3SSB Circuit. And it sounds like the Fishers High School (Ind.) rising sophomore grew up watching his fair share of UNC basketball games.
"Always a school I loved is North Carolina," Gardner told Pro Insight, which tagged him with the "Quick" superlative at last week's 3SSB Session II (he averaged 23 points and five assists per outing in Session I action).
In explaining to Pro Insight what he'll look for in a college, he noted that he'd prefer to "play fast" for a program with a proven track record of putting guards in the NBA. He mentioned UNC, as well as Kentucky, as an example of a school that checks off those boxes.
The nimble playmaker's name should sound familiar to long-time college basketball enthusiasts. His father, Jason Gardner Sr., was the 1999-00 USBWA Freshman of the Year, a three-time All-Pac 12 First Team selection, and 2002-03 consensus All-American at Arizona.
Now, seeing that Jason Gardner Sr. has been on the Wildcats' staff since Tommy Lloyd's arrival as head coach in Tucson in 2021, it might be challenging to pry Jason Gardner Jr. from Arizona should Lloyd & Co. extend an offer.
"My dad is one of the coaches on Arizona's staff," Gardner, already receiving interest from the likes of Marquette, Dayton, Purdue, and Valparaiso, noted first when Pro Insight asked which programs he'd like to see get more involved in his recruitment. "So, it'd be pretty cool to just be recruited by them."
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.