Mock Draft Predicts Drake Powell to Join UNC Basketball Pro in Orlando
It's been just over a week since UNC basketball forward Drake Powell declared for the NBA Draft following one season with the Tar Heels. And his projected selection remains unchanged as of the latest NBA Draft On SI mock draft this week.
ALSO READ: Incoming UNC Freshman Caleb Wilson Gets Homecoming Outing
On SI sees the 6-foot-6, 195-pound North Carolinian coming off the board in the middle of the second round at No. 45 overall to the Orlando Magic. That would potentially pair him with another former UNC one-and-done in 2019-20 Tar Heel backcourt standout Cole Anthony.
The 24-year-old Anthony just wrapped up his fifth campaign as a pro, all with the Magic, helping the franchise to reach the NBA Playoffs for the second year in a row. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, providing more than a handful of memorable clutch performances throughout the season.
Powell, who turns 20 in September, has an opportunity to improve his draft stock via workouts and combine action this month. In his lone UNC basketball campaign, the highly athletic wing averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds, starting over half of his 37 outings.
As is the case across seemingly every big board and mock draft, Powell is the only member of the 2024-25 Tar Heel roster projected to get drafted in Brooklyn's Barclays Center on June 25-26. He's the only early draft entrant from the squad.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.