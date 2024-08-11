Duke Lands Visit From Ascending UNC Basketball Target
Fresh off last week's trip to UConn, future UNC basketball visitor and breakneck sharpshooter Braylon Mullins has now scheduled an official visit with Hubert Davis & Co.'s nearby archrival in Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball staff.
The Greenfield-Central (Ind.) rising senior guard will be in Durham the first weekend of October, coinciding with the Blue Devils' Countdown to Craziness in Cameron Indoor Stadium, his father told HS Top Recruits this week.
Mullins, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star who has skyrocketed this summer to No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Top 150 and is quickly approaching five-star territory, included the Tar Heels, Blue Devils, and back-to-back national champion Huskies in the top 10 he revealed in July. Indiana, Purdue, Kansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee, and Michigan are the other seven still in contention.
As of the addition of Duke to his calendar, Braylon Mullins has locked in seven official visits for his fall semester, not counting the one he just took to UConn:
- Sept. 7 - Michigan
- Sept. 14 - UNC
- Sept. 21 - Indiana
- Sept. 28 - Alabama
- Oct. 3 - Duke
- Oct. 18 - Tennessee
- Oct. 25 - Kentucky
His UNC basketball visit is set for the same weekend that the Tar Heels will host Mullins' grassroots teammate in Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star center Malachi Moreno.