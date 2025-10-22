NCAA Clears UNC’s Luka Bogavac, But His Status Remains Uncertain
North Carolina fans can’t wait for the new basketball season to get started, but they will have to wait for one of its star backcourt players.
Luka Bogavac, who was cleared by the NCAA, will be available to play in UNC’s upcoming exhibition game against BYU in Salt Lake City on Friday. However, he still isn’t cleared to play in any NCAA-sanctioned game until further notice.
“From an NCAA standpoint, yes,” North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said when he asked Wednesday if there was an update on Bogavac. “Instituitionally wise, we’re working on it and we’re making progress.”
While Davis did confirm that Bogavac could play in the game against BYU, there will be no timetable on when his actual debut will be.
The NCAA had to reinstate Bogavac since he previously competed professionally in Europe, which it did. Institutional issues will still need to be addressed. There could be several factors involved, especially considering that he took college courses in Europe, and there is always the possibility of an issue with his course credits transferring.
How Big of a Loss Is This?
It would be a significant loss, especially given his versatility. Bogavac is an elite ballhandler, shooter and facilitator.
“As I said before, his ability to handle a basketball and pass and score many different ways, his versatility is something that is going to be fun to watch this year," UNC head coach Hubert Davis said.
Bogavac had his strongest season professionally as he averaged 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in 2024-25, while shooting 45.1% from the field, 39.9% on three-point shots, and 87% from the charity stripe. He scored 19 or more points in eight of his final 15 ABA games, including a 24-point game where he made seven three-pointers on March 30, and a season-high 27 points on April 25.
Bogavac has also represented his country in international play. He competed for Montengro in the FIBA U20 European Championship in 2022 and 2023, and was a member of the senior Montenegrin national team in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament and the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers.
- “North Carolina fans can expect a temperamental and characterful player, I will try to give 100 percent,” Bogavac told reporter Savo Njunjić of Vjiesti this summer (in Montenegrin, translated to English).
- “I have great energy, character," Bogavac added. "I know that the expectations are high and I will try to justify them. I like to be a man of decisions, I like to take the initiative. I like to ask questions, to make decisions. I know where I come from, that it is the University with the largest fan base in America. I will make sure that the team achieves as many victories as possible and goes to the very top.”
