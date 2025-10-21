All Tar Heels

Three Standout Tar Heels to Watch Against BYU

As UNC prepares for its next test, three rising players are starting to define how this young team competes.

Sienna Ayes

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as forward Jarin Stevenson (15) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as forward Jarin Stevenson (15) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
North Carolina men’s basketball faces another early-season challenge this week when it meets BYU, a program known for physical play and sharp perimeter shooting. For the Tar Heels, it’s a chance to keep building rhythm and chemistry while young talent continues to shine.

Three players- Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and Luka Bogavac- have emerged as key names to watch heading into the matchup. Each brings something different to the floor, but all three represent the balance and versatility that head coach Hubert Davis wants this team to embody.

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Mississippi Rebels at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson: Composed Beyond His Years

Freshman forward Caleb Wilson continues to impress with his maturity and poise. At 6-foot-9, Wilson’s combination of athleticism, vision, and defensive versatility has made him one of UNC’s most complete young players. His passing instincts stand out, often creating opportunities others might miss.

Wilson’s ability to control pace and read the floor has caught the attention of teammates and coaches. During preseason play, he spoke about the process of gelling with the roster, saying the group is “getting better every day” and learning how to mesh their talents.

His connection with fellow big man Henri Veesaar has been one of the early highlights.

Wilson also anchors UNC’s defensive mindset. Assistant coach Brad Sullivan has pushed him to become one of the best defenders in the country, and Wilson has embraced that challenge. Against BYU’s high-motion offense, his ability to switch on screens and contest shots will be critical.

Henri Veesaar: The Reliable Rim Protector

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as forward James Brown (2) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Transfer forward Henri Veesaar has quietly become one of UNC’s most valuable pieces inside. At 7-foot, his length and timing make him a natural shot blocker, but his feel for the game has added another layer to UNC’s frontcourt.

Wilson and Veesaar have developed strong chemistry in the high-low game, giving the Tar Heels a two-man look that has stretched opposing defenses. Wilson said earlier this month that he and Veesaar communicate constantly during practices- calling out screens, lobs, and rotations- to sharpen their rhythm.

Veesaar’s ability to alter shots and protect the paint will be tested against BYU’s physical post presence. If he stays out of foul trouble and controls the glass, UNC’s transition game will benefit.

Luka Bogavac: Energy Off the Bench

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) shoots as center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sophomore guard Luka Bogavac has emerged as a spark plug for the Tar Heels. Known for his confidence and defensive hustle, Bogavac provides instant energy whenever he steps on the court. His perimeter shooting and on-ball defense make him an important part of UNC’s rotation, especially when the team needs tempo or intensity.

Bogavac’s versatility allows Davis to mix lineups and maintain balance across the floor. His willingness to guard multiple positions and play within the system has made him a steady contributor. Against a BYU team that thrives on ball movement and spacing, his defensive effort could prove vital.

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead

As UNC continues to blend experience with youth, performances from players like Wilson, Veesaar, and Bogavac will determine how quickly this team reaches its potential. BYU will test their toughness, communication, and execution- all areas Davis has emphasized early in the season.

For now, the message around the program remains focused and simple: keep growing, keep improving, and keep trusting the process.

Sienna Ayes
SIENNA AYES

Sienna Ayes is pursuing her passion for journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A curious and talented writer, she combines those qualities with her love for sports, creating a dynamic presence that sets her apart.