UNC Basketball Welcomes Giant Transfer for Official Visit
One of the main criticisms that UNC basketball fans voiced last offseason was the Tar Heels’ lack of additions in the post, with the program failing to adequately fill the void left by Armando Bacot’s graduation.
Head coach Hubert Davis and his staff made a series of attempts to land top-tier transfer big men. But a slew of misses caused them to reassess and instead welcome Ven-Allen Lubin to Chapel Hill as their lone portal addition down low.
Lubin had a successful first season with the Heels, especially down the stretch. However, fans still believed that UNC needed more size in the post.
Now, it seems they may be on the doorstep of making that a reality for next season, the Tar Heels landed an official visit from Arizona transfer big man Henri Veesaar on Wednesday.
The 7-foot Veesaar entered the transfer portal not long after his team suffered a season-ending Sweet 16 loss to UNC basketball archrival Duke last weekend.
As a sophomore for the Wildcats, Veesaar averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game, primarily coming off the bench. Listed at 7-foot, 205 pounds, the Estonian center could provide some size inside to form a tandem with Lubin down low for the 2025-26 Tar Heels.
