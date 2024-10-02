All Tar Heels

UNC Football Uniform Reveal for Crucial Bounceback Opportunity

The UNC football program saved its all-blue look for what feels like a must-win game in Chapel Hill.

Matt Giles

UNC football head coach Mack Brown
UNC football head coach Mack Brown / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following back-to-back stunning UNC football letdowns at the hands of James Madison in Chapel Hill and Duke in Durham, head coach Mack Brown and his Tar Heels (3-2, 0-1 ACC) aim to get back on the right track when they host undefeated Pitt (4-0, 0-0 ACC) in Kenan Stadium at noon ET Saturday (ESPN2).

ALSO READ: UNC Star Omarion Hampton Reaches Major Milestone Against Duke

UNC is set to wear Carolina blue helmets, jerseys, and pants against Pat Narduzzi's Panthers, marking the first time the 2024 squad will rock the all-blue getup. The Tar Heels' social media team advertised the uniform combo via the following post on Wednesday afternoon, drawing attention to the Homecoming battle with pics of graduate defensive lineman Kevin Hester Jr. suited up on campus:

After hunting for their first ACC victory in the showdown against Pitt, the Tar Heels will welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to Kenan for another noon kickoff (The CW Network) in Week 7.

The 2024 UNC football squad then encounters its first of two bye weeks this season before heading to Charlottesville for a bout against the Virginia Cavaliers on Oct. 26 (kickoff time and TV not yet announced).

There's still time for the Tar Heels to salvage a successful campaign. The path to good times in Chapel Hill would become considerably more daunting, though, if UNC doesn't record back-to-back home wins on its upcoming slate.

ALSO READ: Dual-Sport Prep Standout Transfers Back Home, Wears UNC Logo

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football