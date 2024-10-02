UNC Football Uniform Reveal for Crucial Bounceback Opportunity
Following back-to-back stunning UNC football letdowns at the hands of James Madison in Chapel Hill and Duke in Durham, head coach Mack Brown and his Tar Heels (3-2, 0-1 ACC) aim to get back on the right track when they host undefeated Pitt (4-0, 0-0 ACC) in Kenan Stadium at noon ET Saturday (ESPN2).
ALSO READ: UNC Star Omarion Hampton Reaches Major Milestone Against Duke
UNC is set to wear Carolina blue helmets, jerseys, and pants against Pat Narduzzi's Panthers, marking the first time the 2024 squad will rock the all-blue getup. The Tar Heels' social media team advertised the uniform combo via the following post on Wednesday afternoon, drawing attention to the Homecoming battle with pics of graduate defensive lineman Kevin Hester Jr. suited up on campus:
After hunting for their first ACC victory in the showdown against Pitt, the Tar Heels will welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to Kenan for another noon kickoff (The CW Network) in Week 7.
The 2024 UNC football squad then encounters its first of two bye weeks this season before heading to Charlottesville for a bout against the Virginia Cavaliers on Oct. 26 (kickoff time and TV not yet announced).
There's still time for the Tar Heels to salvage a successful campaign. The path to good times in Chapel Hill would become considerably more daunting, though, if UNC doesn't record back-to-back home wins on its upcoming slate.
ALSO READ: Dual-Sport Prep Standout Transfers Back Home, Wears UNC Logo
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.