Potential UNC Basketball Prize Caleb Wilson Set for January Decision
Longtime 2025 UNC basketball target Caleb Wilson has been down to a final five of Tennessee, Kentucky, UCF, Ohio State, and the Tar Heels for over a month. Now, the Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward is "for sure" locked in on a January decision, he told On3's Joe Tipton on Monday night.
In reposting Tipton's report, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Wilson, sitting No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, asked for input from his followers:
Meanwhile, the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Wilson remains empty.
Fourth-year UNC head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts boast two talented early 2025 signees in Davidson Day School (N.C.) guard Isaiah Denis and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) guard Derek Dixon. As things stand, though, the Tar Heel class lacks a signature addition of the five-star variety, and all but four of the 25 composite five-stars in the cycle have already committed elsewhere.
Three of those undecided five-stars are UNC basketball offer recipients.
But one of them, Perry High School (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat, formally removed the Tar Heels from contention in early November by not including Carolina in his top five. And some insider chatter suggests that another, Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament, is leaning toward UNC's rival, Duke, despite the Blue Devils having already secured four 2025 five-stars.
So, barring a considerable rise in the rankings by Isaiah Denis or Derek Dixon, it appears Caleb Wilson, a two-time visitor in Chapel Hill, is the Tar Heels' best hope at enjoying a 2025 five-star.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.