Five-Star UNC Basketball Target Confirms Tar Heels in Mix
Millennium High School (Ariz.) junior forward Cameron Holmes reported an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff back in late September. There hasn't been much chatter regarding the Tar Heels' pursuit since then.
But this week, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound five-star told On3's Joe Tipton that the Tar Heels are in the group of his most active suitors of late. Holmes also listed a handful of West Coast programs in Oregon, UCLA, Southern Cal, and Arizona.
He's a versatile wing with top-shelf length and athleticism, standing out with his fearlessness and execution in draining difficult shots.
Cameron Holmes checks in at No. 20 overall, No. 7 among small forwards, and No. 3 in Arizona on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
After watching the coveted prep at the talent-packed City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla., over the weekend, 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein summarized Holmes' repertoire and projection:
"With his wing size, increasingly strong frame, developing shot-making, steady decision-making, and some untapped defensive upside, he's trending towards a well-rounded two-way player."
As things stand, the UNC basketball recruiting team has extended offers to seven 2026 prospects. Reidsville High School (N.C.) power forward Kendre Harrison, who recently committed to Oregon, remains the only Tar Heel target in the cycle to announce a decision or even eliminate Hubert Davis & Co. from contention.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.