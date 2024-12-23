UNC Basketball Gains Some Votes Despite Another Loss
For the third straight week, Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball squad doesn't have a ranking by its name. However, the Tar Heels (7-5, 1-0 ACC) are closer to being ranked in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon than they were last week.
And that's despite the fact that UNC lost to the now-No. 6 Florida Gators, 90-84, at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Tuesday night. The Tar Heels bounced back from that defeat, though, with a desperately needed 76-74 win over the now-No. 22 UCLA Bruins at the CBS Sports Classic in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
Last week, UNC received nine voting points, stacking up 17th among unranked squads. This go-round, the Tar Heels more than doubled their total to 20 voting points, the 12th most outside of the AP Top 25 Poll.
Meanwhile, the UNC basketball program's archival, Jon Scheyer's third batch of Duke Blue Devils, is the only ranked team from the ACC. The Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC), winners of six straight, check in at No. 4 in the country, marking the highest spot any member of the conference has reached this season.
Beyond the Blue Devils and Tar Heels, the Pitt Panthers and Clemson Tigers are the only ACC teams receiving votes this week.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.