Potential UNC Basketball Recruiting Prize Sees Big Wave of Offers
UNC basketball isn't the only high-major program to take note of Nikolas Khamenia's emergence as a budding sensation on the prep scene this spring. No, all at once on Tuesday afternoon, the Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward, No. 34 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite but due for considerable jump, announced via social media his latest offers from Oregon, Michigan, and Louisville.
Moreover, 247Sports reported on Tuesday that Tennessee has also officially entered the fray. Khamenia's offer from Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels arrived a few weeks ago, as he and three other four-star prospects joined what now stands as a 14-deep 2025 UNC basketball offer sheet.
A 6-foot-8, 215-pound sharpshooter and all-around tactician who has seemingly entered the conversation for a coveted fifth star by his name, Nikolas Khamenia was a consistent weapon for the USA Basketball U18 National Team throughout its 6-0 journey at this month's FIBA AmeriCup in Buenos Aires.
His impressive performances there followed his domination in PRO16 League grassroots action:
So, it's no surprise his recruitment is picking up steam.
Khamenia now holds 17 offers, per 247Sports, including a trio of the blueblood variety in UNC, Kansas, and UCLA. He took an official visit to Gonzaga in October and is planning to check out several other suitors this year.
The UNC basketball recruiters have yet to reel in their first pledge on the 2025 trail.
