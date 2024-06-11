UNC Basketball Head Coach Shows Up Courtside for No. 1 Center
Great Crossing High School (Ky.) big man Malachi Moreno has been on the official UNC basketball wishlist for less than a month. But the 7-foot-1, 220-pound four-star, No. 1 among 2025 centers in the eyes of On3 and the lone center on the Tar Heels' offer sheet, has long been on the radar of the recruiters in Chapel Hill.
And as On3's Joe Tipton reported, Hubert Davis, entering his fourth season at the helm in Chapel Hill, made sure to demonstrate his continued pursuit in the Malachi Moreno sweepstakes by making an appearance courtside during one of the 17-year-old's games at the invite-only NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando on Tuesday morning.
He finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds in the contest.
Of course, Moreno won't be the only UNC basketball offer holder or potential Tar Heel target to garner attention from Davis and his assistants at the event this week. That said, it's worth noting that the Davis-eyeing-Moreno nugget was the first to pop up on Tipton's ongoing tally of which prospects certain coaches are watching.
Moreno, ranking No. 37 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite but seemingly due for a jump, boasts dozens of offers. He's yet to name finalists.
Thus far, he's scheduled only one visit for his senior year: to Indiana the third weekend of September. However, the admitted UNC basketball enthusiast, albeit as a Kentucky native, plans to take several more trips in the fall before ultimately wrapping up his recruitment with an announced decision by his 18th birthday on Oct. 24.
